European premiere of the Volkswagen I.D. Buzz1 at the Geneva International Motor Show

The I.D. Buzz concept car from Volkswagen celebrates its European premiere at the Geneva International Motor Show (9 to 19 March). The new electric MPV is the second model in the I.D. range and provides a look ahead to the future – it shows in particular that the modular electric drive matrix (MEB) is well suited to larger vehicles as well: batteries and drive system are housed within the floor; driver and passengers find lots of space for travelling in comfort above.

The Geneva International Motor Show is already the third outing for the I.D. Buzz. Following its world premiere at the start of January in Detroit came an encounter with the T1 for a photo-shoot in Miami, Florida. Even though there are seven decades between Volkswagen’s oldest and newest MPV, the I.D. Buzz undoubtedly has its predecessor’s genes: maximum utilisation of space on the footprint of a medium-size passenger car. On top of that comes multi-variable seating and interactive connectivity. Thanks to the extended MEB XL platform, this 4,942 mm long, 1,976 mm wide and 1,963 mm high concept vehicle provides what for its class are extraordinary spatial dimensions inside as well.

