Europe-wide responsibility for the industrial division at Schaeffler

On April 1, 2017, Marcus Eisenhuth (53) assumed the position of President Industrial Europe in the Schaeffler group. In this position, he will be responsible for direct customer and sales partner business in Schaeffler’s Europe region, which also includes India as well as the Middle East and Africa.

Mr. Eisenhuth has many years of worldwide experience in the fields of sales and marketing as well as research and development. In his last position, he was managing director of Bartec Top Holding GmbH in Bad Mergentheim, prior to which he held management positions at industrial companies like Honeywell, Eaton, Cooper, and Oerlikon.

“We are very happy to welcome Marcus Eisenhuth as the new manager for our industrial business in the Europe region. His international and cross-divisional experience will allow us to optimally seize the opportunities that this market has to offer”, said Dr. Stefan Spindler, CEO Industrial.

*Automotive World is not responsible for the content of this news release.