Ericsson, Orange and PSA Group to partner on 5G connected car

Ericsson, Orange and PSA Group have signed a partnership agreement to conduct 5G technology pilot for automotive applications. Towards 5G connected car partnership aims to leverage 4G to 5G technology evolution to address connected vehicle requirements such as intelligent transport system (ITS) to improve road safety, new automotive and in-car services.

The partnership is technically focused on Vehicle-to-Vehicle (V2V) and Vehicle-to-everything (V2X) architecture and real-time performances for the deployment of ITS and connected services in vehicles. Initial tests use end-to-end architecture system with LTE technology and will evolve to LTE-V and 5G technology.

First use cases on Cooperative ITS have been defined and are currently tested on the field test track such as see through between two connected vehicles on a road and connected emergency vehicle aiming at notifying in real-time emergency vehicle approach.

Other deliverables will be produced during 2017 in the framework of this research initiative.

Towards 5G connected car initiative is an important opportunity for the three partners to combine their expertise in connected vehicles to meet the challenges of new mobility services and of the Internet of Things (IoT).

Ericsson provides the radio and a distributed virtualized core network to enable network slicing capabilities and intelligent geo-messaging service.

Orange provides the cellular network with the associated spectrum on the field trial site and the on-board connectivity integrating vehicular use cases.

PSA Group is in charge of automotive use case requirement definition, embedded architecture integration, user experience and technical validation.

As a result of their collaboration, the partners will develop a comprehensive experience of the requirements for a 5G infrastructure that fits to the needs of the connected vehicles industry. They will also identify the full potential of innovative services and use cases for the benefit of improving road safety and for better quality of services to end users.

“Connected IoT services are a crucial way to enhance the user experience for our customers, who today demand unprecedented levels of comfort and convenience as well as personalised services in their vehicles,” said Carla Gohin, Research, Innovation and Advanced Technologies VP, PSA Group.

“Connected vehicles are part of our IoT strategic vision along with home, smart cities, e-health and Industry 4.0. Vehicle manufacturers expect us to provide the connectivity they need for remote maintenance management, for example, or to keep on-board systems software permanently up-to-date. By teaming with Ericsson and PSA Group, we are combining our capabilities to drive 5G development for innovative services with the perspective of the availability of 5G by 2020,” said Mari-Noëlle Jégo-Laveissière, Executive Vice President, Innovation, Marketing and Technologies, Orange.

5G technology will play a key role in the transport system of tomorrow. Ericsson is bringing Networks, IT and specific innovative solutions to the automotive industry. Along with key players like PSA and Orange, we will ensure the required levels of safety and security as well as contributing to a more sustainable and smart society,” said Charlotta Sund, Vice President and Head of Customer Group Industry & Society, Ericsson.

