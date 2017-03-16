EPA to reexamine emission standards for cars and light duty trucks — model years 2022-2025

Today, Department of Transportation Secretary (DOT) Elaine Chao and U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) Administrator Scott Pruitt will revisit the previous administration’s rule that finalized standards to increase fuel economy to the equivalent of 54.5 mpg for cars and light-duty trucks by Model Year 2025.

“Today’s decision by the EPA is a win for the American economy,” said U.S. Department of Transportation Secretary Elaine L. Chao. “The Department of Transportation will re-open the Mid-Term evaluation process and work with the EPA to complete the review in a transparent, data-driven manner.”

“These standards are costly for automakers and the American people,” said EPA Administrator Scott Pruitt. “We will work with our partners at DOT to take a fresh look to determine if this approach is realistic. This thorough review will help ensure that this national program is good for consumers and good for the environment.”

The Midterm Evaluation process that is being revisited today, was established as a part of the 2012 final greenhouse gas emissions standards for model years 2017-2025. This requires EPA to determine no later than April 1, 2018, whether the 2022 – 2025 standards established are appropriate. The action the agency is taking today will ensure that deadline is met. If the agency believes that the final determination issued by the previous administration is not realistic, it would submit a new proposal for public comment.

Midterm Evaluation Process: https://www.epa.gov/regulations-emissions-vehicles-and-engines/midterm-evaluation-light-duty-vehicle-greenhouse-gas-ghg

