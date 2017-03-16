Engineer using virtual reality in technical training featured in latest “Who Makes a Honda” video

Melissa Vance, who is leading Honda’s innovative effort to use virtual reality to improve technical training and reduce costs, is the latest subject of the What Makes a Honda is Who Makes a Honda video series. Through a “virtual” world she created, maintenance and equipment service technicians can practice their welding techniques before entering the weld booth, allowing them to hone their skills without the expense of using real materials.

“This type of high-tech training creates efficiencies, because we are saving reset time and raw materials,” said Vance, a senior staff engineer for the Technical Development Center at Honda North America’s Honda Heritage Center. “I am looking forward to finding more ways to leverage this technology in a number of training applications.”

In her spare time, Vance enjoys coaching her three children in a variety of sports. Having lost her husband unexpectedly in 2013, Vance says that having a strong support system has helped her provide the childhood her kids deserve and handle the challenges of being a solo parent.

The What Makes a Honda is Who Makes a Honda video series focuses on Honda associates who live out Honda’s commitment to The Power of Dreams, a global theme that encourages Honda associates to conceive ideas that will create new value for customers and society and then show the determination required to bring those dreams to life. In addition, the video series spotlights the inspiring efforts of Honda associates in their work and in the community.

Vance’s What Makes a Honda is Who Makes a Honda video is accessible at Honda’s YouTube channel at https://youtu.be/UmOeem1v6w0.

