Engine performance and efficiency reach new heights with sensor technologies from TE Connectivity

TE Connectivity (TE), a world leader in connectivity and sensor solutions, will share new insights on how sensors enable advanced onboard engine diagnostics in real-time at the SAE World Congress Experience (WCX) 2017.

In addition, product experts from TE and JAQUET, now a part of TE Connectivity, will be at booth #2213 to discuss the latest sensor technologies available in engine performance. Included at the booth will be the latest active eddy current-based sensor for turbocharger speed measurement. The active eddy current technology enables the sensor to measure the whole speed range required for OBD data, also at very low speeds.

Engineers from TE will lead the following sessions at SAE WCX 2017:

Wednesday, April 5th, 8:00 am: Diesel Exhaust Gas After Treatment OBD Sensor Integration

Room 354: Sensors and Actuators (Session code: AE302)

Presenter: Jean Milpied, head of TE’s R&D team in the humidity/fluid engineering group

Thursday, April 6th, 3:30 pm: Utilization of Turbocharger Speed Data to Increase Engine Power and Improve Air Path Control Strategy and Diagnostics

Room 414 B: Powertrain Actuators and Sensors (Session code: PFL560)

Presenter: Jonathan Tigelaar, Platform Manager, TE Connectivity

(Co-authors Krista Jaquet, David Cox, Albert Peter, TE Connectivity/JAQUET AG)

(Download information on sensors for industrial & commercial transportation)

“Sensors have enabled turbochargers to move beyond monitoring speed for power efficiency to providing vital insights in the enhanced diagnostics in both diesel and gas engines,” said Tigelaar. “The data available onboard can now help to improve engine control, optimize emissions and increase reliability in real time.”

Urea quality sensors, used to monitor the quality and concentration of urea used to reduce greenhouse gas emissions in engines, will also be on display at the booth along with new tools that facilitate the safe integration of these and other OBD sensors into engine after-treatment systems. Tools include hardware in the loop (HIL) validation and vehicle system simulation.

Milpied noted, “I’m excited to have the opportunity to share insights about onboard diagnostic sensors and engine efficiency with my colleagues at WCX. Proper OBD sensor integration is at the heart of how after-treatment systems can safely meet industry emissions standards, which translates to better engine reliability and performance.”

(Video: Reducing engine emissions through urea quality sensors)

Beyond Engine Sensors

With engineering expertise in areas as diverse as the connected home, the connected car and the connected factory, TE is helping enable a connected world by sensing data, power and signals in areas and environments never before possible. Offering one of the broadest sensor portfolios in the industry, the company meets a wide range of application needs through customized solutions and close customer collaboration.

Aimed at providing high reliability and performance in extreme conditions, TE’s sensor technologies are capable of accurately measuring physical characteristics as diverse as pressure, temperature, position, vibration and humidity, from the ocean floor to the depths of space.

TE provides its customers with a broad set of sensor and connectivity solutions and advanced manufacturing and engineering expertise through a continued focus on innovation and solutions for increasingly harsh environments. In addition to being a Top 100 Global Innovator for the sixth year in a row by Clarivate Analytics, TE was named one of the world’s most ethical companies by the Ethisphere Institute for the third year running.

