Energy harvesting special interest group (SIG)

In late Spring the KTN started a new initiative in supporting the Energy Harvesting technologies community. Following on from the work of the previous SIG, which sought to promote commercial development of the technology, the new activity revolves around connecting challenge holders in key areas, with potential solution providers in the industrial and research base.

The SIG is focused on the application of Energy Harvesting technology in the following areas;

Infrastructure

Transport

Built Environment

Health

Manufacturing

IoT

The specific application is looking at the system level, where the energy is harvested and used within an eco system, the most common use is self powered/fit and forget sensors, negating the use of maintenance of power sources or replacing batteries and with an active life upto 20 years.

The SIG will be holding a series of workshop events, each with one of those use areas examined to reveal opportunities and solutions that Energy Harvesting powered solutions could address.

The first event is around the role in Manufacturing and will be held with the University of Loughborough on 12 July.

If you would like more information on SIG activities or to engage with the group, please contact Simon Yarwood at KTN.

