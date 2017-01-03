Emerging mobility technologies gain momentum with advanced materials from PolyOne

At the new AutoMobili-D Expo within the North American International Auto Show (January 8-12), PolyOne will feature its advanced materials portfolio developed to pave the way for tomorrow’s automotive mobility technologies.

“The automotive industry is seeing a dramatic increase in connected solutions,”said Kelly Wessner, transportation marketing director for Specialty Engineered Materials at PolyOne. “In response, we’ve developed materials for advanced mobility technologies that meet performance and productivity challenges.”

Trends driving mobility advancements – such as explosive urban growth and the rise of on-demand ride services – are as varied as the ideas and materials needed to leverage them. PolyOne’s advanced mobility portfolio of materials and solutions offers the enhanced design flexibility and material performance needed to commercialize these new technologies.

Engineers can leverage the advanced PolyOne portfolio to meet challenges in lightweighting, protecting sensitive electronics, and creating better interiors. Materials include specially formulated engineered polymers, thermoplastic elastomers, and continuous-fiber thermoplastic and thermoset composites.

PolyOne will exhibit in booth 39 at AutoMobili-D in Hall E at Cobo Center (Detroit), January 8 -12, 2017.

