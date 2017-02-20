Elite UPS safe driver group grows to more than 9,300

UPS (NYSE:UPS) today announced the induction of 1,575 drivers into its elite “Circle of Honor,” raising to 9,349 the number of drivers who have not had an avoidable accident for 25 years or more. Nearly 10 percent of the UPS driver workforce has gone 25 years or more without a crash.

Collectively, the 9,349 drivers have logged nearly 14 billion miles and more than 266,554 years of safe driving through their careers. That’s enough miles to travel to the moon and back nearly 29,000 times – or to circle the earth at the equator 553,000 times.

The number of active Circle of Honor drivers is the most in company history and includes 74 new members from Canada, Germany, Puerto Rico and France. That includes French package car driver Patrick David, who is the first inductee from that country. David delivers packages in the suburban town of Chilly-Mazarin, a traffic-laden area south of Paris. “Driving in the area south of Paris is a unique situation because there are so many people,” said David. “For me it’s quite simple – I drive safely to avoid accidents and to be able to come home and see my family every night.”

UPS’s longest-tenured safe driver in 2017 is Livonia, Michigan, package car driver Tom Camp, who has now driven for more than half a century – 54 years – and delivered more than 5 million packages without an accident.

“I salute all the UPS drivers who have steered clear of accidents for 25 years,” said Debbie Hersman, President and CEO of the National Safety Council and a former Chairman of the National Transportation Safety Board. “At a time when far too many crashes are the result of distractions and unsafe driving, these Circle of Honor drivers are a great example for all of us.”

Of all Circle of Honor members, 576 have been accident-free for 35 or more years, with 91 of those having driven more than 40 years without an accident. Ten drivers have eclipsed the 45-year mark safely.

This year, 44 new inductees are women and 34 have joined the ranks of those with more than 30 years of safe driving. A total of 206 women are in the Circle of Honor.

UPS began recognizing its safe drivers in 1923. Founder Jim Casey honored the company’s first 5-year safe driver, Ray McCue, in 1928.

The company’s 102,000 drivers worldwide are among the safest on the roads, logging more than 3 billion miles per year and delivering nearly 5 billion packages annually.

Before ever making a delivery, all UPS drivers are taught safe driving methods through the company’s defensive driving platform. The training continues throughout their careers. The company’s UPS Integrad® training school for delivery drivers, and Driver Trainer School (DTS) for tractor-trailer instructors boast some of the industry’s most rigorous safety training.

“With Germany, Canada and now France in the mix, and other countries soon to join the Circle, it’s clear that safe driving is a common language,” said Teri McClure, chief human resources officer and senior vice president, global human resources and labor. “Congratulations to Patrick David and all the new and current Circle of Honor members. Their efforts serve as an example for all of us as to the importance of dedication and focus behind the wheel.”

UPS extends its safe driving expertise to the communities it serves through UPS Road Code training, a teen safe driving program available in the United States and internationally. Taught by UPS volunteers and based on the company’s safe-driving methods, the program is available to teens between the ages of 13 and 18. To date, more than 25,000 teenagers have participated. The program has been extended to Canada, China, Germany, the United Kingdom, and UPS will expand the program into the United Arab Emirates this year.

UPS Road Code training is offered in the U.S. in conjunction with the Boys & Girls Clubs of America, and overseas in five countries with various youth development organizations. The UPS Foundation has contributed $13.6 million to the UPS Road Code program since its inception.

* Multimedia assets available here.

