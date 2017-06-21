Elektrobit (EB) and NXP collaborate on new platform for highly automated driving

Elektrobit (EB), a leading developer of embedded and connected technology solutions for the automotive industry, and NXP Semiconductors N.V. (Nasdaq:NXPI), the world’s largest supplier of automotive semiconductor solutions, today announced a collaboration to deliver a powerful new development platform that integrates the NXP BlueBox Automated Drive Development Platform and Elektrobit’s EB robinos software framework for highly automated driving systems. This joint solution will make it easier for automakers to develop highly automated driving functionalities.

Automakers face significant hurdles in the quest to bring self-driving applications to market efficiently. Solutions to problems — such as how to route multiple streams of automotive sensors data quickly and reliably, how to tackle complex software development in-house and how to create differentiation — are in high demand. These challenges were top-of-mind when long-time partners EB and NXP developed the combined hardware-software solution, which delivers unique benefits to carmakers.

About EB robinos

• EB robinos is the first comprehensive, hardware-agnostic software framework that enables carmakers and automotive suppliers to develop and bring to market increasingly automated driving features and manage the complexity of advanced in-car systems. It features:

A functional, standardized architecture equipped with open interfaces plus software modules for a variety of different driving features and functionalities

A modular approach that can accelerate the development of automated driving features, integrating the highest functional safety and error management mandatory for automated driving

Artificial intelligence that makes advanced situation detection and path planning functionality possible

About NXP BlueBox Automated Drive Development Platform

• NXP BlueBox

Is a comprehensive autonomous vehicle computer that meets the stringent safety, power and processing performance requirements of the global automotive industry.

Processes the multiple streams of complex sensor data in real time. EB robinos software framework routes these streams to the NXP BlueBox engine, where hardware and software fuse them to create a complete 360° world model around the vehicle.

Quotes:

“Developing automated vehicle functions is very challenging for many reasons. One of the most challenging tasks for automated vehicle development is interfacing software components with your target platform. The availability of EB robinos for NXP’s BlueBox means that applications can be run on the hardware via the EB robinos open interface specification. This saves time and enables a proper buildup of functionality,” said Phil Magney, founder and principal advisor at Vision Systems Intelligence, LLC. “NXP’s BlueBox is a collection of processing and support logic that can handle the real-time processing and safety requirements of automated driving. With EB robinos, developers can now develop with a full AV Stack (HW and SW) with built-in applications and support packages needed to get applications developed in less time.”

“Automakers working at the forefront of autonomous development are faced with increased complexity, greater competition and very challenging timelines,” said Martin Schleicher, executive vice president strategy and partnerships at EB. “Together, NXP and EB are providing automakers with a powerful, competitive advantage, allowing them to dramatically accelerate the development of highly automated driving features, with a critical emphasis on the highest levels of functional safety.”

“NXP’s safe compute engine, BlueBox, and EB robinos software framework are a perfect match,” said Davide Santo, Autonomous Platform Architect, NXP Automotive. “They combine two very powerful building blocks for enabling self-driving robots on wheels. This engagement is part of NXP’s strategy to deliver open platform support. We are very pleased to see this solution now being deployed, and look forward to distributing EB robinos in the near future as part of our NXP BlueBox.”

*Automotive World is not responsible for the content of this news release.