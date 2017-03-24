Eiichi Koito from Mitsubishi Motors is the new President Director for Nissan Indonesia

Nissan today announced the appointment of Eiichi Koito as the new President Director for Pt. Nissan Motor Indonesia, effective April 01, 2017. He will be based in Jakarta. Antonio Zara, current President Director, will move in to a new position as Senior Vice President – Transformation Projects, Nissan Asia & Oceania.

In his new role, Mr. Koito will be responsible for developing business strategies to maximize Nissan’s overall performance, managing product introduction and significantly increasing the presence and accessibility of the Nissan and Datsun brands in pursuit of its ambition to be a major player in the country’s automotive sector. He will also have oversight of the manufacturing of the plant in Indonesia.

“Eiichi Koito has a consistent record of high performance and extensive experience in automotive industry and in Mitsubishi. His experience in handling Indonesia market in his previous roles will be extremely beneficial for us. I am happy to have a strong leader like him join us to accelerate Nissan’s progress in a dynamic market like Indonesia,” said Yutaka Sanada, Regional Senior Vice President & Head, Nissan Asia & Oceania.

Mr. Koito joined Mitsubishi Corporation in 1994 and worked in several management roles including product planning, sales and marketing. He was seconded to Mitsubishi Motors in 2014 where he is currently General Manager – Global After Sales Division Global After Sales Planning Department at Mitsubishi Motors Head Quarters.

