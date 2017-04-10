Eaton and Cummins Inc. announce joint venture for Automated Transmissions for heavy- and medium-duty commercial vehicles

Power management company Eaton (NYSE:ETN) and global power leader Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) today announced an agreement to form a joint venture for automated transmissions for heavy-duty and medium-duty commercial vehicles. The joint venture will be named Eaton Cummins Automated Transmission Technologies.

Cummins and Eaton will each own 50 percent of the new joint venture. The formation of the joint venture is subject to regulatory approvals and customary closing conditions. The parties expect the transaction to close in the third quarter of 2017. Cummins will consolidate joint venture results as part of its Components business segment.

“Customers are focused on powertrain solutions that provide the best combination of technology, performance and quality,” said Craig Arnold, Eaton chairman and chief executive officer. “Our joint venture with Cummins will leverage the technical strengths and experience of two industry leaders with long histories and deep industry expertise to provide superior automated transmission technology for our global customers.”

“Our growth strategy includes expanding our product offerings and extending our global footprint by becoming the world’s leading powertrain supplier,” said Tom Linebarger, chairman and CEO, Cummins Inc. “Our JV with Eaton will deliver the most advanced automated transmissions and develop an integrated powertrain and service network that supports our customers like never before. Just as we’ve done for the past 100 years, we will use our experience in partnerships and technological expertise to ensure our customers’ success.”

The global joint venture will provide customers with industry-leading transmission technologies and solutions that deliver best-in-class fuel efficiency, performance and uptime while leveraging both Cummins’ and Eaton’s global service and support networks. The joint venture will design, assemble, sell and support all future medium-duty and heavy-duty automated transmissions for the commercial vehicle market. Eaton’s current medium-duty automated transmission, Procision®, and next generation heavy-duty automated transmissions, will be part of the joint venture. In addition, the joint venture will market, sell, and support Eaton’s current generation of automated heavy-duty transmissions to OEM customers in North America.

Eaton’s Vehicle Group will retain its global manual transmission business, global clutch business, current generation medium-duty and heavy-duty automated transmission business outside of North America, global aftermarket business, light-duty transmission business, agricultural transmission business, and global automotive business and associated product lines.

Under the terms of the agreement, Eaton will receive $600 million in cash from Cummins for 50 percent interest in the joint venture.

Conference Call with Eaton Management at 1:00 p.m. Eastern, April 10, 2017

Eaton’s conference call to discuss the joint venture is available to all interested parties as a live audio webcast today at 1 p.m. United States Eastern time via a link on the center of Eaton’s home page. This news release can be accessed under its headline on the home page. An audio replay of the webcast will be available at the same link.

Cummins leadership will comment further on the joint venture and answer investor questions during its Q1 2017 Earnings call on May 2 at 10 a.m. ET.

