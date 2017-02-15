E 350 e passes environmental audit: Carbon footprint reduced by over 40 percent

The Mercedes-Benz E 350 e has successfully completed the TÜV validation audit and received the Environmental Certificate. This award is based on a Life Cycle Assessment in which the independent experts at TÜV Süd (the German Technical Inspection Authority) comprehensively assess the environmental impact of the passenger car over its entire life cycle.

The Mercedes-Benz E 350 e shines with an NEDC fuel consumption figure of 2.1 litres per 100 kilometres; however, it also scores top marks in other areas besides driving. In a holistic analysis the experts additionally calculate into the equation the CO2 emissions from the manufacturing and recovery phase. This analysis reveals around 44 percent lower CO2 emissions than the previous E 350 CGI model, which has comparable performance data and a conventional engine, during its life cycle (material manufacture, production, driving for 250,000 kilometres calculated with certified consumption figures and recycling) when the hybrid model is charged externally with the European energy mix. If the calculation is based on the use of renewable energy for external charging, the CO2 emissions can be reduced by as much as 63%. The story is much the same when it comes to energy consumption. The E 350 e consumes 31 or 48 percent less primary energy over all its life cycle phases.

“The Plug-in Hybrid is a good example of how a transparent analysis of the entire life cycle is required to show and evaluate the environmental impact in its entirety,” says Anke Kleinschmit, Head of Research and Chief Environmental Officer for the Daimler Group. “With these analyses, we go way beyond the statutory requirements. They also enable us to prove that the naturally higher use of resources in production is more than compensated for by the significantly better ecological balance when driving, meaning that the overall Life Cycle Assessment is improved, too.”

Further details about the Environmental Certificate can be found in the “Life Cycle” documents available at http://www.mercedes-benz.com.

E 350 e: intelligent plug-in hybrid technology

In the Mercedes-Benz E 350 e, the combination of the 9G-TRONIC plug-in hybrid transmission and the latest generation of electric motors ensures top marks for fuel consumption, ride comfort and dynamics. The new power electronics have allowed further increases in the electric motor’s output and torque to 65 kW (88 hp) and 440 Nm respectively. The Mercedes-Benz E 350 e has a system output of 210 kW (286 hp) and a torque of 550 Nm. Further improvements to the intelligent operating strategy also increase the efficiency. Up to 33 km of emission-free driving is possible in the executive saloon, depending on the individual driving profile and the ambient conditions.

