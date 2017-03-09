DXC Technology Investor Day to be held on Wednesday, March 29, 2017

DXC Technology, the new company to be formed by the proposed merger of CSC (NYSE: CSC) and the Enterprise Services business of Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE: HPE), will hold its first Investor Day on Wednesday, March 29, 2017 in New York City.

At the Investor Day, DXC’s senior executives will cover the new company’s strategy and financials, among other topics. Additional details of the DXC Technology Investor Day will be forthcoming.

*Automotive World is not responsible for the content of this news release.