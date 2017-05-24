DXC Technology and AT&T to deliver new services to businesses globally

Building on their long-standing strategic alliance, DXC Technology (NYSE: DXC) and AT&T* (NYSE: T) today announced a new initiative to help global clients gain greater efficiency, productivity, and security in migrating, orchestrating and managing cloud-based networks across the enterprise.

DXC will become the first IT services company to launch a third-party virtual network function (VNF) based on AT&T FlexWareSM. The new initiative will further align both companies to lead businesses through technology-driven digital transformations.

DXC’s on-demand security VNF, inclusive of firewall and intrusion protection services, enhances DXC virtual edge service functionality in its next generation portfolio. This capability helps DXC clients maximize investments, reduce capital outlays, and enhance operational scale and consistency for cloud platforms—whether hybrid, public or private.

This joint initiative expands the AT&T FlexWare platform ecosystem, with innovation and expanded choices for business customers. Along with adding a new VNF to the AT&T FlexWare platform and reselling AT&T FlexWare to its customers, DXC will use AT&T FlexWare in its own operations.

“By employing AT&T FlexWare, DXC can make a marketplace of deployable services available to clients, allowing them to improve service agility and security across their cloud networks,” said Dan Hushon, chief technology officer, DXC Technology. “In doing so, businesses will be able to provide vastly improved network services to clients and employees. We view this initiative as highly beneficial for our clients, and it positions DXC and AT&T at the forefront of the bigger industry push toward virtualization.”

“Today, many businesses are getting locked into proprietary hardware solutions. AT&T FlexWare provides virtualized networking solutions with the flexibility to be reconfigured as needed,” said Roman Pacewicz, senior vice president, Offer Management and Service Integration, AT&T Business. “Our collaboration with DXC gives businesses a wide range of easy to deploy, cost-effective networking options. Together, we’ll continue to help businesses transform to a software-centric future.”

The virtual edge service will allow DXC clients to obtain world-class security protection for small- and mid-sized office locations alongside AT&T’s growing catalog of VNFs, all supported through their marketplace. Utilizing an OPEX model, this new offering will enable DXC’s enterprise security policies to be extended to remote office locations, delivered “as a service.”

Additionally, AT&T FlexWare is a platform that will support DXC in the delivery of its services to clients while helping reduce capital requirements. DXC is aggressively pursuing additional opportunities to virtualize the technology supporting its services available to clients.

For additional insight, please refer to the companies’ joint announcement on Oct. 6, 2016: CSC to Offer AT&T FlexWare to Businesses Worldwide.

*AT&T products and services are provided or offered by subsidiaries and affiliates of AT&T Inc. under the AT&T brand and not by AT&T Inc.

