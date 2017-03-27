DXC Technology 2017 investor day to be webcast

DXC Technology, the new company to be formed by the proposed merger of CSC (NYSE: CSC) and the Enterprise Services business of Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE: HPE), will host its 2017 Investor Day on Wednesday, March 29, 2017 in New York City, with presentations beginning at approximately 9:30 a.m. Eastern Daylight Time (EDT).

A webcast of the Investor Day and any presentation slides will be available on CSC’s Investor Relations website. The webcast will begin on Wednesday, March 29, 2017 at 9:30 a.m. EDT at www.csc.com/investor_relations. The audio-only dial-in number for domestic callers is 844-405-5003. Callers who reside outside of the United States or Canada should dial +1-574-990-3526. The passcode for all participants is 92132492.

A replay of the webcast will be available at www.csc.com/investor_relations until April 7, 2017.

