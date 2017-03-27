Home > News Releases > DXC Technology 2017 investor day to be webcast

DXC Technology 2017 investor day to be webcast

March 27, 2017

DXC Technology, the new company to be formed by the proposed merger of CSC (NYSE: CSC) and the Enterprise Services business of Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE: HPE), will host its 2017 Investor Day on Wednesday, March 29, 2017 in New York City, with presentations beginning at approximately 9:30 a.m. Eastern Daylight Time (EDT).

A webcast of the Investor Day and any presentation slides will be available on CSC’s Investor Relations website. The webcast will begin on Wednesday, March 29, 2017 at 9:30 a.m. EDT at www.csc.com/investor_relations. The audio-only dial-in number for domestic callers is 844-405-5003. Callers who reside outside of the United States or Canada should dial +1-574-990-3526. The passcode for all participants is 92132492.

A replay of the webcast will be available at www.csc.com/investor_relations until April 7, 2017.

*Automotive World is not responsible for the content of this news release.
Editorial Schedule | Media Pack | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Copyright Information | © automotive world ltd. all rights reserved. 2017