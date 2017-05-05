Dürr: Shareholders approve record dividend of € 2.10 per share

Dürr AG will pay a record dividend of € 2.10 per share for 2016. At today’s annual general meeting the shareholders, by a large majority, approved the relevant proposal by the Supervisory Board and the Board of Management. This is a 13.5 % dividend rise over the previous year (€ 1.85 per share), and the seventh consecutive increase. Dürr will thus pay out a total of € 72.7 million, equivalent to 38.7 % of 2016 consolidated net profit.

Following a successful 2016, which saw the seventh consecutive increase in earnings, Dürr remains confident for 2017. Ralf W. Dieter, CEO of Dürr AG, told around 600 shareholders: “In a changing environment, Dürr stands for stability and is a reliable partner to its customers. Dürr is in a better international position than its industry peers, has an excellent team and is in good financial health.”

Dürr is also at the forefront of digitization, according to Ralf W. Dieter: “We are working to achieve the optimum interplay between software, automation and machines. Industry 4.0 will define our business over the next few years and is an opportunity for Dürr. Our customers measure us on how efficiently we can support them in digitizing their production. Thanks to our digital@DÜRR strategy, we have the right answers for these challenges.”

The two new members of the Board of Management, Dr. Jochen Weyrauch and Carlo Crosetto, introduced themselves to the shareholders at the annual general meeting. Dr. Jochen Weyrauch, who joined Dürr’s Board of Management in January 2017, is responsible for the Measuring and Process Systems and Clean Technology Systems divisions as well as the Information Technology and Corporate Development functions. Carlo Crosetto became CFO in March, taking over from Ralph Heuwing, who will leave Dürr in mid-May at his own request.

Richard Bauer, Chairman of the Supervisory Board at Körber AG, was newly elected to the Dürr AG Supervisory Board at the annual general meeting. He is taking over from Prof. Dr. Holger Hanselka, who will head up Dürr’s newly formed Technology Council. This four-strong advisory board, consisting of external technology experts, will advise the Board of Management mainly on questions of digitization.

With 66 % of the share capital present at the annual general meeting, the Board of Management and the Supervisory Board were discharged from liability with more than 90 % of the votes each. The shareholders also approved all other motions put to the vote by a large majority. The voting results are available at www.durr.com.

*Automotive World is not responsible for the content of this news release.