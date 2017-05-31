Dürr receives Ford Motor Company’s world excellence award for second year in succession

he Ford Motor Company has honored Dürr with a World Excellence Award for outstanding suppliers for the second year in succession. Dürr received the award in the “Gold Award” category for its work on upgrading and expanding the Ford Motor Company´s paint shop in Valencia, Spain and for jointly developing environment-friendly and flexible production concepts with the Ford Motor Company.

Bruno Welsch, President and CEO of Dürr North America, accepted the award from Hau Thai-Tang, Ford Group Vice President Global Purchasing, and said: “Our goal is to improve our customers’ production efficiency by means of innovative technologies and services. We are delighted that we have once again been able to demonstrate this expertise at Ford. The World Excellence Award will spur us on to perform outstandingly for Ford in future projects, too.”

In total, the Ford Motor Company presented World Excellence Awards to 54 suppliers. The award ceremony took place on May 17 at the Henry Ford Museum in Dearborn, Michigan.

*Automotive World is not responsible for the content of this news release.