Dürr to increase dividend by 13.5% to €2.10

Dürr AG intends to pay a dividend of € 2.10 per share for 2016. This corresponds to a 13.5% increase on the previous year (€ 1.85 per share). The dividend proposal was today approved by the Supervisory Board and the Board of Management and will be voted on at the annual general meeting on May 5, 2017.

Ralf W. Dieter, CEO of Dürr AG, says: “In 2016 we successfully pursued our objective to deliver sustained earnings growth. We want our shareholders to benefit from this. The proposed rise will be the seventh consecutive dividend increase.”

With 34.6 million shares, the total payout amounts to € 72.7 million – more than ever before at Dürr. The payout ratio is 38.7% (previous year 38.4%) of consolidated net profit, which increased by 12.8%, to € 187.8 million in 2016.

The full-time tariff employees of Dürr and Schenck in Germany will receive the maximum profit-sharing bonus of € 2,750 again this year. At the HOMAG Group, acquired in 2014, the bonus will be € 2,500.

Dürr’s annual report will be published at www.durr.com on March 17, 2017; a printed version will be available from mid-April.

