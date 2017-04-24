Dürr AG and Software AG enter strategic IoT partnership and join forces to strengthen Industry 4.0 capabilities

Dürr AG and Software AG have entered into a strategic partnership to develop new Internet of Things (IoT) and Industry 4.0 solutions. Dürr’s new cloud-ready IoT platform will include best-of-breed digital solutions, technologies and applications from iTAC Software AG – the company’s IoT software subsidiary – as well as Software AG and other partners. The basis of this platform is provided by a jointly developed open IoT framework that defines the necessary capabilities and integration interfaces.

With Dürr’s new cloud-ready IoT platform, it will be possible to control and evaluate production processes digitally on the basis of real-time data (big data). By using the new IoT platform, clients will be able to benefit from the optimal use of Dürr’s products, gaining full flexibility and customer responsiveness in their manufacturing facilities. Dürr is targeting growth through new digital services. The partnership between the Dürr Group and Software AG underscores the global engineering quality label ‘Industry 4.0 – Made in Digital Germany’, initiated by Software AG at CeBIT 2017 in Hanover, Germany.

“Under our digital@DÜRR strategy, we are implementing a comprehensive set of IoT solutions at Dürr across all divisions. We chose Software AG as a strategic partner due to the core IoT and integration capabilities of its Digital Business Platform”, said Dr. Jochen Weyrauch, Member of the Board of Management of Dürr AG. “Our open IoT framework will enable us to bring innovative IoT customer solutions and services to the market rapidly”.

Dr. Wolfram Jost, CTO and Executive Board Member at Software AG, added: “The breadth and depth of vision shown by Dürr through their digital@DÜRR strategy is truly remarkable. Dürr’s strategy is matched by our Digital Business Platform’s IoT capabilities, offering vendor independence and the ability to integrate years of existing IT investments and applications to provide new digital customer solutions.”

The Dürr IoT framework provides the foundation for rapidly developing innovative and flexible IoT services and solutions by Dürr’s divisions, combined with centrally managed security and governance capabilities. It is the optimal balance between individual division IoT services and central management that will enable rapid time-to-market for robust, enterprise-ready customer solutions.

