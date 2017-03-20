DuPont Performance Materials announce high-performance materials for 3D printing

DuPont Performance Materials announces participation in the 3D printing industry at the Additive Manufacturing Users Group Conference by showcasing high-performance materials in filament forms of DuPont™ Hytrel® thermoplastic elastomers, DuPont™ Zytel® nylons, and DuPont™ Surlyn® ionomers.

Proven over decades of use, Hytrel®, Zytel® and Surlyn® offer high quality, reliability and performance in various applications in a wide range of industries. The expansion of these high-performance materials into the realm of 3D printing will enable users to achieve the true benefits of 3D printing (greater design freedom, light weighting, reduced product development cycles and much more), allowing for rapid prototyping, part production and mass customization.

Rahul Kasat, business development leader, DuPont Performance Materials, is scheduled to speak about DuPont’s high-performance materials for 3D Printing on March 22 from 3:30 – 4:00 p.m. CT. “We are very excited about the addition of these new filament-based products to our existing portfolio and the progress made in the launch of these products for the 3D printing industry. We believe these products will help our customers meet their needs for prototyping and manufacturing using 3D printing as this technology continues to get adopted across multiple industries.” For additional information on DuPont’s offerings in the 3D printing market, visit www.3DPrintingSolutions.DuPont.com.

DuPont Performance Materials (DPM) is a leading innovator of thermoplastics, elastomers, renewably-sourced polymers, high-performance parts and shapes, as well as resins that act as adhesives, sealants, and modifiers. DPM supports a globally linked network of regional application development experts who work with customers throughout the value chain to develop innovative solutions in automotive, packaging, construction, consumer goods, electrical/electronics and other industries. For additional information about DuPont Performance Materials, visit plastics.dupont.com.

DuPont (NYSE: DD) has been bringing world-class science and engineering to the global marketplace in the form of innovative products, materials, and services since 1802. The company believes that by collaborating with customers, governments, NGOs, and thought leaders we can help find solutions to such global challenges as providing enough healthy food for people everywhere, decreasing dependence on fossil fuels, and protecting life and the environment. For additional information about DuPont and its commitment to inclusive innovation, please visit www.dupont.com.

