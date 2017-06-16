DSM – repurchase of shares (9 – 15 June 2017)

Royal DSM, a global science-based company active in health, nutrition and materials, has repurchased 123,435 of its own shares in the period from 9 June2017 up to and including 15 June 2017 at an average price of €66.00. This is in accordance with the repurchase, covering existing option plans and stock dividends, announced on 13 March 2017. The consideration of this repurchase was €8.1 million.

The total number of shares repurchased under this program to date is 2,115,217 shares for a total consideration of €136.6 million.

For more detailed information see the ‘Daily transaction details 2.9m Share Repurchase Program announced 13 Mar 2017’.

