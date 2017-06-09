DSM – repurchase of shares (2 – 8 June 2017)

Royal DSM, a global science-based company active in health, nutrition and materials, has repurchased 132,717 of its own shares in the period from 2 June2017 up to and including 8 June 2017 at an average price of €65.73. This is in accordance with the repurchase, covering existing option plans and stock dividends, announced on 13 March 2017. The consideration of this repurchase was €8.7 million.

The total number of shares repurchased under this program to date is 1,991,782 shares for a total consideration of €128.5 million.

For more detailed information see the ‘Daily transaction details 2.9m Share Repurchase Program announced 13 Mar 2017’.

