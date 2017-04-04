Drivers urged to ‘use the phone compartment!’

MG Motor UK, one of the UK’s fastest growing car brands, is backing a nationwide campaign to make mobile phone use as unacceptable as drink driving. Launched in the light of tough new anti-mobile fines in March, the government-backed initiative was launched by THINK! and will be promoted throughout MG Motor UK’s growing network of over 70 dealerships across the UK.

As part of the project, a mirror hanger will be displayed in every new MG3 and MG GS parked on dealer forecourts, as well as any of its used cars sold during over the spring. A key element of the campaign is to encourage drivers to use the glove compartment as a ‘phone compartment’ – in which to store your mobile while driving. Stickers will be provided with every car sold via the MG network to support this vital change in attitude.

Matthew Cheyne, Head of Sales and Marketing at MG Motor, said: “As a brand that prioritises driver safety, backing the THINK! campaign and helping to change attitudes towards mobile phones was a simple decision. With 96% of people agreeing that using your phone while driving is both unacceptable and dangerous, we hope this campaign raises awareness and changes driving habits.”

From 1st March, 2017, drivers caught using their mobile phone saw fines increase from £100 to £200 and penalty points rising from three to six.

Andrew Jones, Road Safety Minister, said: “Our message is simple and clear: do not get distracted by your mobile phone while driving. It may seem innocent, but holding and using your phone at the wheel risks serious injury and even death to yourself and other road users.

“Doubling penalties will act as a strong deterrent to motorists tempted to pick up their phone while driving. New drivers face a harder penalty with their licence being revoked if caught.

“Everyone has a part to play in encouraging their family and friends not to use their phones while driving and MG is doing just that by sharing the THINK! campaign stickers and hang tags.”

A big part of the THINK! campaign is the hard-hitting and emotionally charged film, Life without Zoe, which shows how a family was affected by a road accident caused by a driver using a mobile phone. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=0DHGeLBc5qY

