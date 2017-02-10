Drew Dara-Abrams, Head of Mobility Products, Mapzen confirmed for Autonomous Car Detroit

Drew Dara-Abrams, Head of Mobility Products, Mapzen has been confirmed as a speaker at Autonomous Car Detroit.

Drew heads the mobility products activity for Mapzen, an open, sustainable, and accessible mapping platform with offices in New York City, San Francisco, and Lancaster, Pennsylvania.

Drew and his colleagues are responsible for a suite of open-source solutions for riders and operators of transportation systems with global coverage: Open Traffic, a collaboration with the World Bank to collect roadway speeds; Transitland, an open data service that aggregates schedules from public-transit agencies; and Valhalla, a multimodal routing engine for journey planning, logistics optimisation and accessibility analysis.

AUTOMOTIVE MEGATRENDS conferences are designed to connect and inform the stakeholders who are shaping the automotive industry of tomorrow.

Autonomous Car Detroit will bring together key stakeholders to network and discuss the technologies and trends that are making the self-driving car a reality

To register for this event, please go to http://autonomouscardetroit.com/#tile_tickets

For further details on this event, please contact the event manager, Emma Georgiades: emma@automotivemegatrends.com / +44(0) 2921 286 515

