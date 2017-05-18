Dr. Molly P. Zhang joins Cooper Standard Board of Directors

Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc. (NYSE: CPS) announces that Dr. Molly P. Zhang was elected to the Company’s Board of Directors at its annual Meeting of Stockholders earlier today. She currently serves as a member of the supervisory board at GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft, as well as a board member for XG Sciences and previously served on the board of Inenco Group.

Dr. Zhang brings international experience in chemical, mining service and other industrial sectors, as well as extensive expertise in China market penetration and Asia business growth to her new role with Cooper Standard. Her hands-on experience in guiding large, diverse organizations to optimize performance and effective cross-cultural leadership will further bolster the Board’s capabilities.

“Molly is a great addition to our Board of Directors,” said Jeffrey S. Edwards, chairman and CEO, Cooper Standard. “Her extensive international experience, technical expertise and background in diverse industrial sectors will further drive Cooper Standard’s global expansion. We welcome her to the Board and are eager to incorporate her new perspective into our strategic growth plans.”

From 2011 until her retirement in 2016, Dr. Zhang served in a number of senior executive roles for Orica Ltd, a global leader in mining and civil services, including vice president, asset management, vice president for initiation systems and packaged emulsions manufacturing, manufacturing executive, mining systems, and general manager for global manufacturing and supply chain for mining services business.

Before joining Orica, Dr. Zhang held diverse executive positions at The Dow Chemical Company from 1989 to 2011, including managing director, SCG-Dow Group, country general manager, Dow Thailand, business vice president for Dow Technology Licensing and Catalyst Business, regional manufacturing director for Asia Pacific, and global technology director.

Dr. Zhang is a member of the Women’s Corporate Directors organization and the National Association for Corporate Directors. Dr. Zhang was profiled by China Daily and the Nations newspaper in Thailand as Successful Business Woman in Asia. She was the finalist for Best Asian Executive, The Stevie Awards for Woman in Business in 2008. Dr. Zhang earned a master’s degree in chemistry and a doctorate in chemical engineering from The Technical University in Clausthal, Germany. Born and raised in Shanghai, she has worked in Germany, China, Thailand, Singapore and the United States.

