Dr. Dirk Kesselgruber joins Schaeffler

Dr. Dirk Kesselgruber (43) will join Schaeffler Group on October 1, 2017, where he will assume the position of head of the Chassis Systems Business Division in Automotive. In his new function, he will report to Prof. Dr. Pleus (62), Co-CEO Automotive, who has managed the business division until recently on a temporary basis.

Up until now, Dr. Kesselgruber has held the position of Senior Vice President Global Steering Engineering at ZF TRW Automotive Holdings Corp. He studied mechanical engineering at the University of Duisburg-Essen, where he obtained his doctorate in Control Engineering in 2001. He subsequently worked for BMW and TRW Automotive, where he held several senior positions.

“We are delighted to welcome Dr. Kesselgruber to the Schaeffler Group. Dr. Kesselgruber has excellent expertise and experience in chassis systems and components, and will develop the Chassis Systems Business Division with a forward-looking vision”, said Prof. Dr. Peter Pleus.

