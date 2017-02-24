Doug Patton, Executive Vice President, Engineering Division Chief Technical Officer DENSO confirmed for Fuel Economy Detroit

Doug Patton, Executive Vice President, Engineering Division Chief Technical Officer DENSO has been confirmed as a speaker at Fuel Economy Detroit.

Located at DENSO’s North American headquarters, Doug oversees all North American product engineering and development, campus facilities and operations including all testing and technical services, and engineering administration. He is responsible for climate control, engine components, and systems and components, engine electrical, safety products, cluster, in-vehicle-infotainment (IVI) and body electronics and small motor engineering.

He serves as president of the DENSO Foundation Board, is on the Board of Directors for the Engineering Society of Detroit (currently president), and is also a member of the Society of Automotive Engineers, where he is the 2017 president and a member of their Board of Directors. He is also an Engineering Society of Detroit Fellow.

