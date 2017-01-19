Dominion promotes five to its Executive Ranks

Dominion (NYSE: D) announced today that it has promoted five individuals to officer positions. Each promotion was effective Jan. 1, 2017.

Carlos M. Brown has been named vice president and general counsel, succeeding Mark O. Webb, who is now senior vice president-Corporate Affairs and chief legal officer. Brown reports to Webb in his new position, which oversees daily operations of the company’s legal department.

Brown joined Dominion in 2007 after years of private law practice. He has served in various capacities at Dominion, including in the law department, Alternative Energy Solutions group and Power Generation unit. Most recently Brown served as deputy general counsel-Litigation, Labor and Employment. Brown received a bachelor’s degree in American government and African-American studies and a J.D. degree from the University of Virginia (UVA).

Morenike K. Miles has become vice president-Shared Services, succeeding Skip Jordan, who retired in July 2016. In her new role, Miles is responsible for supply chain management, records management initiatives, and travel and corporate services. She reports to Rodney Blevins, senior vice president and chief information officer.

After working in private practice and for Alliant Energy, Miles joined Dominion in 2006 as a lawyer and has held several roles in the company’s legal department, most recently as deputy general counsel-Enterprise Risk Management. Miles earned a bachelor’s degree in economics from UVA and her J.D. from the University of Michigan.

Fred Mladen has been promoted to site vice president-Surry Power Station in Surry, Va., succeeding Larry Lane, who is now site vice president-North Anna Power Station. Lane replaces Jerry Bischof, who is now vice president-Nuclear Operations-Fleet Performance. Mladen, Lane and Bischof all report to Dan Stoddard, senior vice president and chief nuclear officer.

Mladen has worked his entire 30-year career at North Anna Power Station, starting in the co-op program during his college years and beginning fulltime upon his graduation in 1986. He has served in supervisory functions related to nuclear maintenance, nuclear site services, and safety and licensing. He was named plant manager at North Anna in 2013. Mladen received a bachelor’s degree in mechanical engineering from Virginia Tech, and is a licensed Professional Engineer in Virginia.

Charlene J. Whitfield has been named vice president-Customer Service at Dominion Virginia Power, a position previously held by Becky Merritt, who is now vice president-Financial Management for Dominion Virginia Power. Whitfield has operational and financial responsibility for Dominion Virginia Power’s customer relations, account management, revenue management, key accounts and economic development, among other duties. She reports to Robert M. Blue, president and chief executive officer of that business unit.

Whitfield began working at Dominion in 1982 as an electric distribution service representative. Since then, she has served in multiple electric distribution and customer-facing jobs at Dominion Virginia Power, most recently as director-Electric Distribution Operations. She earned a bachelor’s degree in accounting from Virginia Union University.

Steve C. Wooten has been appointed to the new position of vice president-Information Technology, where he is responsible for IT applications development and support for the company, including IT infrastructure operations, infrastructure construction and cyber security operations. He reports to Blevins.

Wooten started his Dominion career in 1987 as a financial analyst. Over the past three decades, he has worked in several IT positions, including managing IT business accounts for two Dominion business units and directing companywide IT enterprise operations. He received a bachelor’s degree in business administration from Longwood University.

Thomas F. Farrell II, chairman, president and chief executive officer, said:

“These five diligent, deserving individuals will improve our bench strength, expand our officer corps’ breadth and depth of knowledge and help Dominion continue delivering dependable, affordable energy to our customers.”

More information about Brown, Miles, Mladen, Whitfield and Wooten is available at https://www.dom.com/about-us/news-center/media-downloads/featured-bios.

