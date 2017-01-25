Dominion elects two new directors

The board of directors of Dominion (NYSE: D) has elected two new directors, Joseph M. Rigby and Susan N. Story, effective immediately. The elections bring the size of Dominion’s board to 13.

Thomas F. Farrell II, chairman, president and chief executive officer, said:

“Dominion welcomes Joe Rigby and Susan Story to its board of directors. The company and its shareholders will certainly benefit from these individuals’ nearly seven decades of collective experience, leadership and customer service in the utility sector.”

Rigby, 60, is the retired chairman, president and chief executive officer of Pepco Holdings, Inc., whose subsidiaries provided natural gas and electric utility service to about 2 million customers. He served in that capacity from 2009 until 2016. He joined the company, in a predecessor form as Atlantic City Electric, in 1979, rising through the ranks with stints as vice president/general manager of Gas Delivery, vice president/general manager of Electric Delivery, and senior vice president, chief financial officer and chief operating officer.

Rigby has been a director of Dominion Midstream GP, LLC, since 2014. He serves on the boards of South Jersey Industries, Inc., and Energy Insurance Mutual. He is a member of the board of governors of his alma mater, Rutgers University; and immediate past chair of the United Way of the National Capital Area; and has served on the boards of the Greater Washington Board of Trade, the U.S. Chamber of Commerce, the Edison Electric Institute, the Federal City Council, the Greater Washington Initiative and the Economic Club of Washington.

Rigby earned a bachelor’s degree in accounting from Rutgers and an MBA from Monmouth University.

Story, 56, has been president and chief executive officer of American Water – which provides service to more than 15 million people in 47 states and Ontario, Canada – since 2014. She joined the company in 2013 as chief financial officer, after 31 years at Southern Company. Story began her career at Southern Company as a nuclear power plant engineer. Her subsequent roles included, among others, president and chief executive officer of Southern Company Services, executive vice president of Southern Company Engineering and Construction Services, and president and chief executive officer of Gulf Power Company.

Story is the independent lead director of Raymond James Financial. Her community and industry involvement includes her service on the board of directors of the U.S. Water Alliance, the Alliance to Save Energy and the Bipartisan Policy Center. She also serves on the board of advisors of the Electric Power Research Institute and the Moffitt Cancer Center and Research Institute, and on the board of the United Way of Greater Philadelphia and Southern New Jersey.

Story earned a bachelor’s degree in industrial engineering from Auburn University and an MBA from the University of Alabama at Birmingham.

