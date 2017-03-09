Dodge resurrects the Demon: teaser video No. 9 – ‘Performance Pages’

The 2018 Dodge Challenger SRT Demon arms the driver with real-time information, as demonstrated in the newest teaser video, “Performance Pages,” unlocked on March 9.

The SRT Performance Pages are a key part of the driver-oriented Uconnect system and its 8.4-inch touchscreen in the center of the instrument panel.

Unique capabilities of the Performance Pages for the Challenger SRT Demon include:

Real-time graphic display of engine horsepower and torque with gear changes plotted The power levels can be data recorded to track performance gains from changes, such as use of the Direct Connection Performance Parts

Real-time display of the supercharger intercooler coolant temperature The Challenger SRT Demon sports the first-ever factory production car After-Run Chiller, which keeps the cooling fan and intercooler pump running after engine shutdown until a targeted temperature is reached

Driver-selectable line-lock, rpm-adjustable launch control and by-individual-gear-adjustable shift light in the instrument cluster

Timers for reaction time; 0-60 mph, 0-100 mph, eighth-mile and quarter-mile elapsed time and vehicle speed

Display of instantaneous and peak lateral and longitudinal g-forces

Gauge read-outs for engine oil pressure and temperature, coolant temperature, transmission fluid temperature, intake air temperature, air-fuel ratio, intercooler coolant temperature, boost pressure and battery voltage Gauge read-outs can be displayed as real time graphs with data record functionality



With the new data recorder feature, Challenger SRT Demon drivers can build an archive of data to help optimize the car for track and weather conditions, as well as improving driving techniques.

The Dodge Challenger SRT Demon’s Performance Pages also allow drivers to select between three different Drive Modes: Auto (Street), Drag and Custom.

Auto (Street) Mode options:

Multiple levels of engine performance

Three levels of suspension “feel and response”

Three levels of steering “feel and response”

Drag Mode options:

Multiple levels of engine performance

One level of transmission shifting “speed and firmness”

One level of traction control

One level of suspension “feel and response”

One level of steering “feel and response”

Custom Mode options:

Nearly every combination of options available in Auto (Street) or Drag can be configured in the Custom Drive Mode As an example, a Challenger SRT Demon driver could select the elements of Drag Mode related to engine and transmission performance, but could select Sport Mode for the suspension and steering, providing the on-road driving dynamics of a Challenger SRT Hellcat



Our story so far:

Leading up to the New York reveal, Dodge is launching its first-ever pre-debut video teaser campaign, including a new website www.ifyouknowyouknow.com, where fans and followers can get weekly updates, download sharable content and gain insight into the 2018 Dodge Challenger SRT Demon’s engineering prowess.

Videos released so far:

“Cage” debuted January 12

“Reduction” debuted January 19

“Wide Body” debuted January 26

“Crate” debuted on February 2

“Forced Induction” debuted on February 9

“Multiplication” debuted on February 16

“Third Law” debuted on February 23

“Race-hardened Parts” debuted on March 2

