Dodge resurrects the Demon: teaser video no. 3 – ‘Wide Body’

Where there’s smoke, there’s tire. This fact will be confirmed when the 2018 Dodge Challenger SRT Demon roars into its New York City debut in April, ahead of the New York International Auto Show.

The third teaser video, unlocked January 26, reveals that the Challenger SRT Demon rolls on upgraded lightweight 18 x 11-inch wheels and “Demon Branded” 315/40R18 Nitto NT05R tires front and rear, making Demon the first-ever factory production car built with drag radials. The new “Demon Branded” Nitto NT05R drag radial tires were specifically designed and developed exclusively for the Dodge Challenger SRT Demon using a new compound and specific tire construction.

The new Challenger Demon wide-body is laser clearanced, and the entire chassis is e-coated for durability before final assembly.

The combination of the 11-inch-wide wheels, high-profile drag radials and integrated fender flares adds 3.5 inches to the overall width of the Challenger SRT Demon for an intimidating, purposeful stance.

Fans should visit www.ifyouknowyouknow.com to binge on the 27-second “Wide Body” video multiple times, along with other teaser videos, to learn about what’s next from Dodge and SRT.

Our story so far:

Leading up to the New York reveal, Dodge is launching its first-ever pre-debut video teaser campaign, including a new website www.ifyouknowyouknow.com, where fans and followers can get weekly updates, download sharable content and gain insight into the 2018 Dodge Challenger SRT Demon’s engineering prowess.

Videos released so far:

“Cage” debuted January 12

“Reduction” debuted January 19

In the coming weeks, Dodge will continue to bring fans and followers in on more details by slowly peeling away layer upon layer of the new Challenger SRT Demon via video shorts that highlight the engineering that has gone into its development.

All videos in the series will be featured at www.ifyouknowyouknow.com. A countdown clock tells viewers when the next installment will be uncaged. The final chapter arrives when the Challenger SRT Demon is revealed in New York City, prior to the New York International Auto Show.

Dodge is promoting the teaser campaign on its Facebook, Twitter and Instagram social media pages, directing fans to www.ifyouknowyouknow.com and encouraging them to use the hashtag #DodgeDemon.

*Automotive World is not responsible for the content of this news release.