Dodge resurrects the Demon: Teaser Video No. 13 – ‘Fuel’

Every part of the 2018 Dodge Challenger SRT Demon – from the supercharged HEMI V-8 to the Air Grabber hood to the single-seat interior to the sticky Nitto street-legal drag race tires – is optimized for one mission: dominate street and strip.

That single-minded focus even extends to the fuel system, as shown in the newest teaser video, “Fuel,” unlocked April 6 at www.ifyouknowyouknow.com.

The Challenger SRT Demon is the first ever, factory production car designed to run on either track-preferred 100+ high-octane unleaded fuel or 91-octane unleaded fuel on demand. The track preferred high-octane fuel is readily available at select gas stations, specialty shops and drag strips.

The keys to unleashing the SRT Demon’s full fury are in the Demon Crate shipped separate: Direct Connection Performance parts that include a new powertrain control module (PCM) calibrated for the high-octane fuel and a new switch bank for the center stack that includes a high octane button.

The SRT Demon leaves the factory with a PCM configured for premium unleaded pump gasoline, which delivers top level performance.

The switch to the Direct Connection controller enables the supercharged HEMI engine to extract the maximum power from the knock-resistant high-octane fuel by optimizing spark timing. Drag racers will see big changes in elapsed time (ET) with the high-octane fuel.

Mixing high-octane unleaded and premium unleaded fuels in the tank won’t hurt the SRT Demon’s engine, but the high-octane function won’t activate if the combined fuel octane is too low. A message in the gauge display tells the driver the car will use the premium fuel calibration until the engine is shut off and restarted. How does the car know? The controller monitors the engine’s knock sensors.

There will be plenty of fuel available: The SRT Demon carries dual fuel pumps (vs. one pump in the Challenger SRT Hellcat), and larger fuel injectors using higher rail pressure.

The 2018 Dodge Challenger SRT Demon story, so far:

Leading up to the New York reveal on Tuesday, April 11, Dodge launched its first-ever pre-debut video teaser campaign, including a new website www.ifyouknowyouknow.com, where fans and followers get weekly updates, download sharable content and gain insight into the 2018 Dodge Challenger SRT Demon's engineering prowess.

Live stream of SRT Demon reveal on April 11 at 7:30 p.m. EDT

