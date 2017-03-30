Dodge resurrects the Demon: teaser video no.12– ‘No Ice’

The 2018 Dodge Challenger SRT Demon has distinct cooling advantages – enough to make the engine perform like it is running in the cold Alaskan air, even after a day of runs down the strip on a hot summer day.

The newest teaser video, “No Ice,” unlocked March 30 at www.ifyouknowyouknow.com, reveals the Challenger SRT Demon’s super cooled air induction system.

The 2018 Dodge Challenger SRT Demon is the first-ever, factory production car with a liquid-to-air charge air cooler chiller system. This exclusive performance feature enables the Challenger SRT Demon to achieve charge air induction temperatures previously unattainable by pressure-charged street-legal production vehicles.

Conventional cooling methods consist of simply using air or coolant to reduce the air induction temperature as it is passed through the charge air cooler. When in Drag Mode, the Challenger SRT Demon interior air conditioning system is diverted to chill the engine’s charge air cooling system.

The result: Up to 45 degree Fahrenheit reduction in intake air temperature

Fans should visit www.ifyouknowyouknow.com to watch “No Ice” and the other 2018 Dodge Challenger SRT Demon videos. Remember, nothing is a coincidence and everything means something.

Fans can also uncage their excitement for the reveal of the 2018 Dodge Challenger SRT Demon by posting shares, comments or likes across the Dodge brand’s official YouTube, Facebook, Twitter and Instagram channels. Dodge will surprise 10 loyal fans with an invitation to the hotly anticipated SRT Demon reveal during New York’s auto show week.

