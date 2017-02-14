Dodd Group chooses fleet of Vauxhalls in new solus agreement

Dodd Group, one of the UK’s largest mechanical and electrical contractors across commercial and private sectors, has taken delivery of a fleet of 200 new Vauxhall vans and cars as part of a new sole supply agreement.

In total, this latest order consisted of 96 Brit-built Vivaros and 51 Combos vans, as well as 12 Astra and eight Insignia cars as Dodd Group continued the expansion of its 550 strong vehicle fleet.

The vans were Vivaro L1 H1 1.6CDTi (120PS) and Combo L1 H1 1.3CDTi (95PS), and featured bespoke options including deadlocks, roof racks, pipe racks, alarms, racking, van vaults and signage specific to each individual contract.

Dodd Group’s 30-year business partnership with Vauxhall’s Greenhous Group was a key factor in the sole supplier agreement with Vauxhall. Choosing vehicles with low CO2 emissions was also a crucial part of their selection process.

Specialists in the design, installation, service and maintenance of electrical and mechanical services, Dodd Group delivers substantial turn-key construction projects. This work is carried out in association with major national contractors and includes planned maintenance contracts in the defence and local authorities sectors.

Dodd Group is based in Telford and has an annual turnover which is forecast to reach £140 million this year. It employs over 800 people across its 16 regional offices.

“With the support of our business partners Vauxhall and the Greenhous Group, this significant investment demonstrates Dodd Group’s determination to deliver the quality services that our reputation is based upon,” said Martin Farmer, Group Administration Director, at Dodd Group.

“We have been working with the team at Greenhous and we are pleased that Dodd Group has chosen Vauxhall to be its sole vehicle supplier,” said Andy Savage, Vauxhall’s National Commercial Vehicle Sales Manager.

“By choosing the Combo and Brit-built Vivaro, they have selected vans that are not only versatile but reliable and economical to run too. Equally, the Astra and Insignias ordered are two of the best cars in their respective classes. ”

