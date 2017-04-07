documenta 14 opens in Athens: The World Art Exhibition and Volkswagen AG are now partners for the fourth time

Hino Motors Manufacturing U.S.A., Inc. announces a new management structure that places emphasis on North American expertise and a refined focus on responsibilities. The new management team, including Chairman, President and two Executive Vice Presidents, represents decades of experience in the USA and brings together a formidable knowledge of manufacturing from Hino globally.

Appointed to Chairman, Mr. Yoshinori Noguchi. Mr. Noguchi is also President and CEO of Hino Motors Sales, Inc. (dba Hino Trucks, Hino Motors Manufacturing sister company in the USA), He joined Hino in 1977 and has held various domestic and overseas assignments in his 39-year career with the company. He has served in the USA since 2013.

Appointed to President, Mr.Takashi Ono. Succeeding Mr. Kazuhiro Somiya, Mr. Ono, a veteran of the automotive industry, has held a number of domestic and international leadership positions over his 35-year career at Toyota Motor Corporation. Most recently, Mr. Ono served as Senior General Manager of Hino Motors Ltd.

Appointed to Executive Vice President, Mr. Davey Jung. Mr. Jung has held numerous roles at Hino Motors Manufacturing Michigan offices throughout the last decade–most recently as SVP for Purchasing, Sales, R&D and Corporate Strategy. Previously, during a 13-year period at Dana Incorporated in Ohio, Mr. Jung held positions including Chief Engineer and Director of Sales.

Appointed to Executive Vice President, North American Vehicle Production, Mr. Kenji Nomura. Mr. Nomura will oversee North American Vehicle Production and Sales, R&D and Quality Assurance in addition to other focused executive management responsibilities.

