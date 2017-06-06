Discover the world’s greatest rides with TomTom Road Trips

TomTom (TOM2) today launches TomTom Road Trips, roadtrips.tomtom.com, a free platform which lets travelers discover the worlds’ best road trips, and allows them to plan their route for that ultimate journey.

With TomTom Road Trips, drivers can find inspiration from a collection of over 90 curated routes[1] from across the globe. From the stunning Amalfi Coast, to the sensational Australian Great Ocean Road; the picturesque South African Chapman’s Peak, to the epic Route 66.

“We know our customers use their sat navs to help them discover the unknown and explore the world, and with the summer holiday season approaching, we wanted to make it easier for people to discover the best road trips the world has to offer,” said Corinne Vigreux, co-founder and managing director of TomTom Consumer. “With TomTom Road Trips drivers and bikers can get inspired, plan, and enjoy the freedom of exploring the open road on a weekend away or holiday road trip.”

TomTom Road Trips works seamlessly with TomTom MyDrive, TomTom’s existing online route planner. Drivers can pick a route, add stops and Point of Interests (POIs) or even just drag the route to include a particular road they want to drive. Users can then save and sync all their pre-planned routes instantly with their TomTom navigation device[2] before they set off. Go and explore the world’s best routes, it’s as easy as plan, sync & go!

Availability

TomTom Road trips is available as of today via roadtrips.tomtom.com.

[1] 93 routes from launch and more to follow

[2] MyDrive compatible devices are listed on http://uk.support.tomtom.com/app/answers/detail/a_id/19639

