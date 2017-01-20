Dinesh Paliwal, HARMAN Chairman, President and CEO, to Keynote 2017 Washington Auto Show Public Policy Day

HARMAN International (NYSE: HAR), the premier connected technologies company for automotive, consumer and enterprise markets, today announced details of the upcoming industry keynote address Dinesh Paliwal, HARMAN’s Chairman, President and CEO, will deliver at the Washington Auto Show’s Public Policy Day, Thursday, Jan. 26 at the Walter E. Washington Convention Center. Paliwal will deliver the opening address at 9:00 am EST, which will focus on HARMAN’s efforts to humanize the connected car.

HARMAN has always been at the forefront of delivering rich, engaging experiences with industry-first innovations that redefine and elevate the in-car user experience. As the partner of choice to established and emerging automakers as well as IoT companies, HARMAN’s expertise in infotainment, audio, sound management, telematics, connected safety and security is behind the scenes transforming the connected car to make autonomous driving, V2X and heightened shared mobility accessible and accepted. In his keynote address, Paliwal will discuss the importance of humanizing the connected car through Artificial Intelligence, personalized UX design, and next-generation HMI. The car is becoming the most intelligent and dependable part of a fully connected ecosystem. To realize the power and potential behind the rapid and significant technological advances that are transforming automotive today, it is critical for all industry players – from Detroit to DC; Shanghai to Silicon Valley – to stay focused on those who will always be behind the proverbial wheel even when there may not be a physical one. Paliwal’s address will highlight how HARMAN is driving innovation and connectivity with a focus on the user experience for drivers, passengers and society at large.

“I am honored to deliver the keynote address at the Washington Auto Show’s Public Policy Day and discuss how HARMAN continues to shape the connected car industry,” said Dinesh Paliwal, Chairman, President and CEO, HARMAN. “Our focus has always been on delivering connected technologies that make vehicles safer, smarter and more secure, and as the industry embraces autonomy and shared mobility, we remain committed to defining and humanizing the user experience.”

Known as the “public policy show” on the auto industry circuit, The Washington Auto Show® convenes leaders in industry and government to tackle the most pressing issues facing the automotive sector over the course of its Public Policy Preview Days. The largest consumer show in D.C., The Washington Auto Show (www.washingtonautoshow.com) will open to the public from Friday, Jan. 27 through Sunday, Feb. 5.

