Digital connectivity now standard on every new Porsche

The integration of digital connectivity into the car is accelerating at Porsche, with a variety of functions available now, and also under development, to enhance the overall ownership experience and further improve driving pleasure.

The launch of the new Porsche Communication Management (PCM) and Porsche Connect saw the introduction of the latest connected navigation and infotainment systems, complemented by innovative online services and improved smartphone and online integration.

Now, in recognition of the significance customers increasingly place on a seamless transition of their digital devices between home, office and car, every new Porsche for the new Model Year 2018 (all cars built from June 2017) will come as standard with both PCM including navigation and Porsche Connect. As a result, every new car will benefit from satellite navigation plus a wide range of connected services. Customers will also be eligible for new released compatible services.

At the same time, Porsche also offers an integrated SIM card, providing included data for the PCM-based Porsche Connect services. Wi-Fi and music streaming will become available via data packages from the Porsche Connect Store in the future. Further benefits include the latest maps from annual updates to the map database (via a Porsche Centre) and periodic updates from the internet, which are included for three years.

Porsche Connect services include: Real Time Traffic Information, Online Search, Online Map Updates, Flight Info, Train Info, Fuel Prices, Parking Info and more. They are available for 24 months once they have been activated. It also includes a fully integrated online portal, the Connect Portal, enabling management of personal data, services and subscriptions. The Porsche Connect App allows further integration with both Apple and Android devices.

In addition, effective for all cars built from June 2017, there are further specification updates:

• All 718 Boxster and Cayman models now feature DAB digital radio

• All Macan models now feature a larger capacity 75-litre fuel tank

• All 911 models now feature heated front seats (with exception of GT3) and floor mats

The launch of the new generation Panamera last year ushered in the latest era of digitalisation, with the Porsche Connect Plus services integrated within the new Porsche Advanced Cockpit. And every 911 and Cayenne already features PCM with satellite navigation as standard.

This initiative underlines the Porsche commitment to become a leader in the premium sports car segment in terms of digitalisation, and will improve customers’ ability to maintain a consistent high level of connectivity however they choose to use their car.

Porsche will also be inviting customers who already invested in Connect Plus to gain access to new services as well (excluding the integrated SIM). Through a complimentary migration process, customers will be able to upgrade. Existing customers should contact their local Porsche Centre for more details.

The Model Year change also involves a regular price increase for all models and also option prices.

*Automotive World is not responsible for the content of this news release.