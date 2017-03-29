DHL Supply Chain UK & I wins inspirational learning award

DHL Supply Chain UK & I has been recognised by leading training provider Qube Learning as its Macro Employer of the Year 2016. The company’s commitment to supporting Apprentices was celebrated at a ceremony held at the iconic Waldorf Hotel in Central London this month.

The inspiring event was hosted by the nation’s favourite star of the BBC’s The Apprentice Grainne McCoy and the well-loved Channel 4 presenter Laura Hamilton, both of whom are passionate about the benefits of vocational learning after having learnt whilst they worked their way to success.

Laura Hamilton comments:

“It was such an honour to give DHL Supply Chain UK & I their award. The team there clearly so well-deserve it and have worked fantastically hard to provide fulfilling opportunities and support to Apprentices.”

DHL is committed to colleague development and the Apprenticeship programme. Working in close partnership with USDAW, Qube Learning and their customers, the company has developed high quality learning centres to maximise the learning opportunities in a comfortable and well equipped environment.

The onsite support is excellent, colleagues are encouraged to enrol onto Apprenticeship programmes, which are aligned to career planning and the management academy. Apprentices have progressed onto their 2nd and even 3rd qualification with Qube Learning.

DHL also supports successful Apprentices to develop their careers within the company both across departments and through promotion.

The award ceremony was held by Qube Learning, an organisation which is proud to be an OFSTED grade 2 (Good) training provider and works with hundreds of employers across the country to deliver a range of training and qualifications to a multitude of learners.

