Detroit’s Auto Show will feature New Eagle and Inventev

Next week, New Eagle, along with Detroit’s Inventev, will be demonstrating the fully electric Ford Transit van at the Detroit Auto Show. The presentation is in celebration of the recent agreement between the two Michigan companies to collaborate on the conversion and sale of all completely electric, full-sized commercial vans.

While the agreement is still in development, the production and sale of the vehicles are targeted to begin in early 2018. New Eagle will provide the core propulsion systems and controls, while Inventev will handle up fitting and distribution. Both companies hope to allow public and private fleets to further pursue the usage of environmentally friendly options, producing lower emissions and lessening the dependency on high-cost, carbon-based fuels.

The fully electric Ford Transit was developed using New Eagle’s Powertrain Kit, which allows fleets and manufacturers to quickly and affordably convert their vehicle into a zero emissions, plug-in electric vehicle. The kits are customizable, meaning customers can select the components that best fit their system. Available for any light-duty, medium-duty, commercial delivery, or shuttle vehicle, the kit has previously been configured for the Dodge Promaster, Ford F-150, Fiat Ducato, and, of course, the Ford Transit.

The van will be displayed in Automobili-D during the Press and Industry preview days of the North American International Auto Show from Jan 9-12. For more information on the partnership between New Eagle and Inventev, please visit http://bit.ly/2ijDNeg.

