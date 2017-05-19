Detroit up next for Modine Innovation Tour

Modine Manufacturing Company (NYSE: MOD), a technology leader in the HVAC industry, will be in Troy, Michigan, a suburb of Detroit, on Thursday, May 25 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., at Fairfield Inn & Suites, for their latest stop on the 2017 Innovation Tour.

Traveling across North America, Modine’s 2017 Innovation Tour will feature professional development seminars and showcase the latest products in the HVAC industry such as the new high efficiency residential geothermal unit, commercial rooftop HVAC units, and some of the quietest classroom HVAC products on the market. Also featured are Modine’s unit heater and infrared heater lines.

“We stopped in Detroit last year and we had a great turnout,” said Kimberly Raduenz, marketing communications manager for Modine. “We’re hoping for an even bigger turnout this time around, as this is a great opportunity for contractors and specifying engineers to come out and see the latest in HVAC technology. We hope to see some familiar faces and new attendees as well.”

In addition to the product showcase, continuing education will be provided with the following CEU/NATE courses:

Dedicated Outside Air Systems (CEU)

Venting of Unit Heaters (CEU/NATE)

Gas Fired Heating for Commercial Equipment (CEU)

“Professional development is a big part of the reason we’re doing the tour,” Raduenz said. “Contractors and specifying engineers who are wanting to learn more about HVAC requirements are encouraged to attend. Not only is it free, but they can walk away with continuing education credits and a better understanding of how to help their clients.”

Fairfield Inn & Suites is located at 225 Stephenson Highway, Troy, MI 48083. To see the complete agenda and register for the Detroit event May 25, visit https://modineinnovationtour.com/tour-detail/mi/troy.

For more information about the 2017 Innovation Tour, and to see if Modine will be stopping near you, visit modineinnovationtour.com.

