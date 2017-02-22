Details of Ford Motor Company’s February 2017 U.S. sales conference call

Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F) will release its February 2017 U.S. sales results at approximately 9:15 a.m. ET Wednesday, March 1, 2017. At 10:00 a.m. ET, Erich Merkle, Ford U.S. sales analyst, will host a conference call for the investment community and news media to discuss the results and related market trends. He will be joined by Mark LaNeve, Ford vice president, U.S. Marketing, Sales and Service, and Bryan Bezold, Ford senior Americas economist.

Conference Call Access Information

Toll Free: 1-877-870-8664

International: 1-970-297-2423

Password: “Ford Monthly Sales Call”

The conference call also will be webcast live, on a listen-only basis, at www.shareholder.ford.com.

Replays – Available after 12:45 p.m. ET the day of the event through March 8, 2017

Toll Free: 1-855-859-2056 or 1-800-585-8367

International: 1-404-537-3406

Passcode: 33813224

The replay also will be available on www.shareholder.ford.com.

*Automotive World is not responsible for the content of this news release.