Details of Ford Motor Company and Ford Motor Credit Company Jan. 26 briefings on 2016 fourth quarter and full-year results

Ford Motor Company (NYSE: F) and Ford Motor Credit Company will release preliminary 2016 fourth quarter and full-year financial results at 7 a.m. EST Thursday, Jan. 26. The following briefings will be conducted after the announcement:

At 9 a.m. EST, Mark Fields, Ford president and chief executive officer, and Bob Shanks, Ford executive vice president and chief financial officer, will host a conference call to discuss Ford’s preliminary 2016 fourth quarter and full-year results.

At 11 a.m. EST, Joy Falotico, Ford Credit chairman and chief executive officer, and Marion Harris, Ford Credit chief financial officer, will host a conference call to discuss Ford Credit’s preliminary 2016 fourth quarter and full-year results.

The presentations (listen-only) and supporting materials will be available at www.shareholder.ford.com. Representatives of the investment community will have the opportunity to ask questions on both calls, as will representatives of the news media on the 9 a.m. call.

Access Information – Thursday, Jan. 26, 2017

Ford Earnings Call: 9 a.m. EST

Toll-Free: 1.877.870.8664

International: 1.970.297.2423

Passcode: Ford Earnings

Ford Credit Earnings Call: 11 a.m. EST

Toll-Free: 1.877.870.8664

International: 1.970.297.2423

Passcode: Ford Credit Earnings

