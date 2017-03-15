iF Design Award 2017 – BMW Group succeeds ten times. BMW 5 Series Sedan receives highest accolade “iF Gold Award 2017″

A total of five BMW Group brand models received the internationally renowned “iF Design Award 2017”: A high-class jury honoured the MINI VISION NEXT 100, the ROLLS-ROYCE VISION NEXT 100, the BMW Motorrad VISION NEXT 100 as well as the BMW Concept X2 in the category “Mobility / Professional Concept” for their innovative design and their future-oriented technologies. The coveted “iF Gold Award 2017” went to the BMW 5 Series Sedan in the category “Automobiles / Product”. With this prize, the jury affirmed yet again the outstanding work performed by BMW design.

Five “iF Awards 2017” were bestowed on Designworks – A BMW Group Company for products in the areas of mobility, lifestyle, user interaction and sport. The jury acknowledged the lifestyle shoe Puma X-CAT and the Revlon Pro Brushes, a series of ergonomic make-up brushes, and the tracked excavator 1050K Crawler, which was designed in collaboration with John Deere. Moreover, the BMW Racing Wheelchair, which was designed as a competition wheelchair for the Paralympics, and the concept BMW Vision Ride Helmet, a motorcycle helmet concept with Head-Up Display, each received an iF Award.

The accolades were awarded within the framework of the festive iF Design Awards Night 2017, taking place for the sixth time at the BMW Welt in Munich. For many decades now the “iF Design Award” has been recognised as one of the world’s most significant design prizes and is acknowledged as a seal of quality for excellence in the field of design. In addition to the exterior appearance and shape of the product, the criteria of the renowned accolade, which has been awarded annually since 1953, also include the level of innovation, ergonomics, functionality and environmental aspects.

Gold Award for BMW 5 Series Sedan

The jury comprising 58 international design experts decided that the “iF Gold Award 2017”, the highest accolade bestowed by the renowned “International Forum Design”, should go to the BMW 5 Series Sedan for its innovative concept and dynamic, elegant design in the category “Automobiles / Product”.

In their judgement, the jury emphasised above all the clear precision of the sporty design, the brand-related recognisability of both interior and exterior as well as the balance between emotionality and visual presence.

Four BMW Group vehicles each received an “iF Award 2017” in the category “Mobility / Professional Concept”:

Personalised mobility: MINI VISION NEXT 100

MINI is regarded as an ideal and flexible mobility partner in large cities. Digitalisation and networking are increasingly changing the way we travel each day, with the most rapid and noticeable change taking place in the urban environment. With the MINI VISION NEXT 100, MINI is responding to several major issues pertaining to urban mobility. Will cities of the future still have sufficient space for an emotional and individual form of mobility? What will become of the fundamental idea of MINI, the smart utilisation of space? What solutions will MINI offer in a world that will in future become increasingly digitalised and interconnected? The innovative core idea of the MINI VISION NEXT 100 is to create a resource-friendly form of individual mobility. The slogan “Every MINI is my MINI”, refers to an innovative Interpretation of “car sharing”. The MINI of the future is readily available at all times, collects its driver fully autonomously from the desired location and adapts itself to his or her very own personal lifestyle.

Luxury mobility of the future: ROLLS-ROYCE VISION NEXT 100

The Rolls-Royce VISION NEXT 100 is the marque’s first ever pure ‘Vision Vehicle’ and defines the future of luxury mobility. The Rolls-Royce VISION NEXT 100 presents a completely personal, effortless Rolls-Royce experience and provides a fully authentic look into the demands and desires of the wealthy connoisseur of the future. Rolls-Royce proposes a no-compromise, fully autonomous, coachbuilt, personalised vision, hand-built from the most advanced materials and powered by a zero emissions powertrain. Patrons are cocooned in the futuristic but handcrafted ‘grand sanctuary’, guided by The ‘Voice of Eleanor’ who is digitally connected to every aspect of their lives, acting as virtual assistant and chauffeur. The Rolls-Royce VISION NEXT 100. A vision of the future of luxury.

Connected design: BMW Motorrad VISION NEXT 100

The BMW Motorrad VISION NEXT 100 uses the possibilities available in the digital world to raise the analogue driving experience on a motorcycle to a new level whilst keeping its history in mind. The focus remains on the experience of freedom. The result is the intelligent networking of driver, motorcycle and the environment. The BMW Motorrad VISION NEXT 100 is an homage to the ultimate driving experience. Without a helmet or other protective clothing the rider perceives centrifugal forces, acceleration, wind and nature.

The novelty in the compact segment: BMW Concept X2

With the BMW Concept X2, the Munich-based premium brand has successfully combined a coupe concept with the body of X models, developing a novelty in the compact segment. The unique character of the BMW Concept X2 is already reflected in its proportions. Whilst the large wheels and the characteristic two-box design underscore the functional X model character, the vehicle body has a sporty, flat look, its silhouette appearing significantly more streamlined.

