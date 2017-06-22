In-depth layout in South America market: Chery’s splendid appearance in Ecuador Auto Show

Since Chery has appeared in Buenos Aires Auto Show on June 9 and been popular in Argentina market with its powerful brand power, on June 15, Chery was exhibited in Quito Automundo (Ecuador), and began a new journey to improve its influence in South America market. Under the theme of “Time leads us to perfection”, Chery appears on the stage with TIGGO 2, TIGGO 3, NEW TIGGO 5 models; bring the show with vitality and its strong brand influence.









(Chery’s booth on the site of Quito Automundo in Ecuador)

As a large-scale auto show in Ecuador, the Quito Automundo has gathered many exhibitors, such as Chery, Chevrolet, Toyota, Hyundai, Ford and Volkswagen, and it has also attracted more than 400 local mainstream media, auto dealers, relevant governmental departments and insiders, with a huge visitor flow as well as gigantic influence. On the site, Chery’s booth showed a distinctive layout, which drew attention of all the visitors via an extremely impressive and creative marketing “flash mob”, gathering massive visitor flow; delicate and modern color matching incisively and vividly brought out the dynamic vitality and exquisite workmanship of vehicles exhibited, creating an eye-catching scenery which attracted a vast number of visitors to Chery’s booth and also earned high appraise.









(Chery’s TIGGO 2 exhibited on the site of Automundo in Quito, Ecuador)

On the site, Chery released two new models, namely TIGGO 2 and NEW TIGGO 5, both of which were combined with the modern sense of flash mob and exhibited together with novel videos, showing an all-dimensional outstanding quality. TIGGO 2 is a compact, youthful and stylish SUV, which far surpasses its peers in the outline, space, driving/control and economic efficiency. By virtue of Chery’s global integrated production mode (CPS), four leading laboratories and an international component supplier system formed by suppliers in top 500 around the world, its strength of irreplaceable quality is guaranteed. Previously, TIGGO 2 has been successively launched and played an outstanding role in the markets of Peru, Chile, Iran and Russia, becoming a new favorite in the SUV market. Due to this release in Ecuador, a market linkage will be formed to a larger extent, and it’s bound to raise a global fever for TIGGO 2.

With the retention of TIGGO 5′s excellent properties, NEW TIGGO 5 has achieved comprehensively upgrading in its outline, driving/control, safety and intelligence, and it possesses 25 humanized designs, reaching a five-star safety level in C-NCAP with a high score of 54.9. The powerful product experience can provide customers with more pleasant and comfortable driving.

Ecuador is one of Chery’s important overseas markets, where Chery’s market share has reached 3% upon its multi-year localized development, and Chery’s LCV has earned a segment market share of 35%. Its service outlets have covered major cities countrywide, with both its products and service abilities ranking the top in this market. Chery has been widely favored and recognized by local customers thanks to its plentiful and high-end products as well as services. Along with the exciting release of TIGGO 2 and NEW TIGGO 5, as well as their coordination in entering the Ecuador market, local customers will be provided with more valuable product experiences, which can further assist Chery in effectively improving its market share.

*Automotive World is not responsible for the content of this news release.