Global automotive supplier DENSO will showcase interactive and virtual reality displays to bring its autonomous driving, safety and environmental technologies to life at the 2017 North American International Auto Show (NAIAS) at Cobo Center in Detroit, Jan. 8-22. It is DENSO’s 13th consecutive year exhibiting at the show. DENSO is a premier sponsor of the event.

