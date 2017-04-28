Denso Announces Year-end Financial Results

DENSO Corporation today announced its global financial results for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2017:

Consolidated revenue totaled 4,527.1 billion yen (US$40.4 billion), a 0.1 percent increase from the previous year.

Consolidated operating profit totaled 330.6 billion yen (US$2.9 billion), an 4.7 percent increase from the previous year.

Consolidated profit attributable to owners of the parent company totaled 257.6 billion yen (US$2.3 billion), a 5.5 percent increase from the previous year.

“Despite the appreciation of the yen, DENSO’s revenue increased due to production volume increase and sales expansion. Despite the appreciation of the yen, operating profit increased due to the production volume, cost reduction efforts and improved other income /expenses.” said Koji Arima, president and CEO of DENSO Corporation.

In Japan, the production volume increase led to an increase in revenue to 2,686.0 billion yen (US$23.9 billion), a 1.5 percent increase from the previous year. Despite the production volume increase and cost reduction effort, the impact of the exchange rate of export sales led to an operating profit of 130.2 billion yen (US$1.2 billion), a 15.8 percent decrease from the previous year.

In North America, despite an increase in car production and sales expansion, boosted by the steady economic growth, impact of exchange rate led to a decrease in revenue to 1,077.2 billion yen (US$9.6 billion), a 3.2 percent decrease from the previous year. As a result of the increase in production volume, the operating profit totaled 60.0 billion yen (US$534.4 million), a 25.7 percent increase from the previous year.

In Europe, despite car production increase and sales expansion due to the recovery of the market, impact of exchange rate led to a decrease in revenue to 577.3 billion yen (US$5.1 billion), a 2.7 percent decrease from the previous year. As a result of the increase in production volume, the operating profit totaled to 20.2 billion yen (US$179.8 million), a 39.9 percent increase from the previous year.

In Asia, despite the increase of car production and sales expansion, impact of exchange rate resulted in a revenue decrease of 1,139.3 billion yen (US$10.2 billion), an 1.9 percent decrease from the previous year. As a result of the increase in production volume, the operating profit totaled 112.7 billion yen (US$1.0 billion), a 16.7 percent increase from the previous year.

In other areas, mainly the South American region, including Brazil and Argentina, revenue totaled 65.8 billion yen (US$586.6 million), a 10.6 percent increase from the previous year. The operating profit totaled 6.9 billion yen (US$61.4 million).

“For the new fiscal year, revenue will increase due to the increase of car production and sales expansion, despite the increase of car production and sales expansion , the operating profit will decrease due to impact of the other income /expenses. ” said Arima.

(Foreign exchange rates used for the full-year are: US$= 110 yen, Euro= 115 yen)

