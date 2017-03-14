Delphi one of world’s Most Ethical Companies for fifth straight year

Delphi Automotive PLC (NYSE: DLPH) Delphi has been recognized by the Ethisphere Institute, a global leader in defining and advancing the standards of ethical business practices, as a 2017 World’s Most Ethical Company.

“Every day and in every location around the world, Delphi and our people strive to operate with the highest standards of integrity, and this award validates our work around compliance and ethics,” said David M. Sherbin, senior vice president, general counsel, secretary and chief compliance officer, Delphi Automotive. “We value our trusted place in the global business community and realize that in order to maintain our position, we must tirelessly pursue an ethical culture.”

Ethisphere’s World’s Most Ethical Companies are selected using scores generated in five key categories: ethics and compliance programs, corporate citizenship and responsibility, culture of ethics, governance, and leadership, innovation and reputation.

*Automotive World is not responsible for the content of this news release.