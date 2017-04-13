Delphi to discuss 2017 Q1 earnings May 3

Delphi Automotive PLC (NYSE: DLPH) will release its first quarter 2017 financial results on May 3 and will hold an investor call the same day at 8:30 a.m. (ET). The call will be hosted by Delphi’s President and Chief Executive Officer, Kevin Clark and Chief Financial Officer and Senior Vice President, Joseph Massaro.

A link to the live webcast of the call and presentation materials will be available on the Delphi Investor Relations website at http://investor.delphi.com/. A replay will be available two hours following the conference call.

To participate by telephone, please dial (888) 486-0553 (U.S.) or 1.706.634.4982 (international) 15 minutes prior to the start time of the call and ask to be connected to the Delphi Automotive conference call. The conference ID number is 54160665.

